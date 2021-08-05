Eric Mills, Action for Animals
The COVID-19 resurgence notwithstanding, the Livermore Jr. Rodeo and the Rowell Ranch Jr. Rodeo are joining forces for a Jr. Rodeo at the Rowell Ranch rodeo grounds in Castro Valley on August 6-8. EVERY animal welfare organization condemns rodeo due to its inherent cruelty and the negative message that such mistreatment of animals sends to impressionable young children (not to mention insensitive adults). California Education Code 60042 mandates that "Humane education and kindness to animals" be taught in the public schools, K-12. Surely Jr. Rodeos are a violation of that mandate. Where are the kids' teachers on this, pray?
The Rowell Ranch rodeo policy states that, "The Animal Control Officer, the SPCA representative, and/or the veterinarian shall have complete and unilateral authority over the treatment and utilization ofanimals/livestock."
They could all put a stop to much of the abuse.Many of the Jr. Rodeo events have nothing to do with life on a working Ranch -- chute dogging, steer riding, calf riding, steer stopping, et al.
In the bogus "goat tying" event, terrified baby goats may each be thrown and tied as many as five times per day. Not acceptable. The United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands have all outlawed rodeos. Can the U.S. be far behind? As Gandhi famously noted, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."