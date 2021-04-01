Rich Buckley, Livermore
There appears to be a legal framework to move the downtown housing units off the existing proposed Eden Housing project site. The legal tactic appears to be to simply annex land directly across the street 150-feet (+-) north of the existing project, leaving a nice landscaped open space in its place next to Veterans Way, (the former Lucky Store site)
Use this same legal tactic (annexing land) and move west instead of north and condemn the units we need to satisfy housing requirements by taking them out of the Old Groth Bros development which appears 2/3rd completed already by the housing developer. It's designed as a rental project; we would just be appropriating a portion of it.
The cost differential may not be all that great when all is said and done, and condemnation is complete. We may not even need to annex since we are satisfying the housing project and the old Lucky Store site would be retained as open space still useable by all.
Everything is already there on the Old Groth Bros site. All the unknowns are known. We know how it's going to appear -- they've already passed all development hurdles; we know the parking ratios, structure height and setbacks. Everything we need including condemning a conference area is all there. Just do it.