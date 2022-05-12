Laning Thompson, Livermore
Recent letters to the editor keep repeating misinformation about downtown development plans. Since I’ve been deeply involved with Affordable Housing (AH) for some 25 years, I feel I can shed light on the following misconceptions:
“The City Council refuses to consider alternative sites for Eden Housing.”
The Council can’t seriously consider Save Livermore Downtown’s vague plans, because they don’t include apartment size, distribution, or bedroom allotment; projected tenant income levels, or estimated costs-per-unit after land acquisition and construction. Acquiring not-for-sale parcels across Railroad Avenue would involve lengthy and expensive litigation. An excessive unit cost, inadequate apartment size, or other unspecified details could disqualify the project for funding.
While the city contributes millions of dollars from its developer fees to AH projects, the bulk of construction funding comes from the complicated, and highly competitive, federal “tax credit” program in which large for-profit companies fund AH developers’ projects in return for reductions to corporate taxes. The tax credits received by the corporations are awarded by a state committee to the housing projects that serve the neediest tenants. Eden, a non-profit AH developer, added apartments for larger families and adjusted the income levels of its prospective tenants from moderate- to lower-income to improve its likelihood of securing the tax credits needed to build their 130-unit complex.
“The City could use its AH funds to purchase land across Railroad Avenue.”
Those developer “in-lieu” fees should be saved for projects that are more feasible and cost-effective, because the state is now requiring Livermore to identify more and more properties for affordable homes.
Housing has been part of the downtown redevelopment plan for decades, and the Eden Housing site was originally purchased with AH funds 17 years ago. So, Livermore is obligated to build affordable housing at the southeast corner of Railroad Avenue and L Street – not a larger park.
“We were ‘promised’ smaller buildings -- and that they could be moved across the street.”
The city’s initial map with four compact buildings was just a placeholder until they had an actual developer site-plan. That layout was never promised as a final design.
And Mayor Bob Woerner didn’t promise that the Eden project could be moved when he was vice-mayor in 2020. He said he was open to the concept “in principle” -- assuming certain contractual, financial and other concerns could be resolved.
As noted above, a realistic alternative has never been presented for consideration.