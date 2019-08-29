I spoke at the Livermore City Council meeting last night for the first time about the controversy surrounding the downtown development.
Anyone who knows me will attest that I am not a politician (and have no desire to be one) and someone that is focused on what’s best for my family, my employees, and our community.
I’m certain there will be people that will try to spin my words (and those of my peers) to suit their own narratives however they see fit so I wanted to take the time to put my words and sentiments into black and white print so they are crystal clear.
On August 7, 2019, a group of Livermore business owners met privately with Joan Seppala, Jean King, and Tammy Reus to ask questions and voice our concerns about the Central Park initiative. It is common knowledge that this is the group spearheading the Central Park design, initiatives, and multiple referendums. For most of us, it was the first-time meeting Joan Seppala, Jean King, and Tammy Reus.
The business owners at this meeting represented a wide range of businesses throughout Livermore — not just restaurants, not just downtown. Many of our businesses are directly adjacent to the downtown development so it is critical for us to understand the impacts it will have on our business, employees, and guests.
They provided each of us with copies of both site layouts so that we could be specific about the components of each design. Joan narrated most of the presentation while we asked our questions or voiced our concerns.
I won’t post the details of everything we discussed during the meeting simply because it would probably set a record for the longest post ever. We each have our own take-away from the meeting based on how it would impact our livelihoods.
After a two-hour meeting, I had no more information or clarity surrounding the Central Park design. Maybe I misunderstood some of what they were trying to say; maybe they were not able to clearly convey their thoughts or message; maybe that was their intention. I certainly know they would not or could not answer certain topics and misstated undisputed facts.