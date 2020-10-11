Josh Powers, Livermore
If you don't know Kandiss Hewing, you soon will.
Kandiss is an awesome person, and an even more amazing mom. As someone who has known her for over 18 years and is currently raising a child with her, I feel I know her very well.
Her heart has always been in Livermore. She grew up in Livermore and graduated from Granada High School. Even during the brief time, she lived in the central valley, she maintained employment and social life in the tri-valley. Even if it wasn't where she slept, Livermore has always been home to her.
As our daughter has grown, Kandiss has taken on more community responsibilities. She has organized a fundraiser and participated in walks for autism. She has been a very active parent, and even a team coach, in the Fusion Soccer Club. She cares about her community, especially the schools.
Her bachelor's degree is in speech and language pathology. It was something she was exposed to through her school at a young age, due to a speech impediment. Kandiss has always had a strong respect and appreciation for the value that school can add to a child’s life beyond the standard reading and writing.
She is someone who can help bring new perspectives in changing times - someone who cares as equally about the teachers and faculty as she does the students. For her, everyone has to succeed for anyone to succeed. It is because of her willingness to see all sides, and her true embodiment of community spirit and hometown love, that I fully endorse and support Kandiss Hewing for the Livermore school board and ask that you do the same.