William Linco, Pleasanton
Please join me in voting for Karla Brown as the next mayor of Pleasanton. She has the strength, knowledge, and experience to guide our city through these challenging times. As a two-term city council member and former vice mayor, she served us well and demonstrated her readiness for the next level.
Among other things in her platform, Karla is committed to maintaining her long-standing focus on slow growth, protection of the environment, and the preservation of our hillsides. She is accepting no political contributions from builders or developers.
You will find no mayoral candidate more qualified or passionate about serving Pleasanton than Karla Brown. She will be a great mayor and deserves our vote.