Kelly Cousins, Pleasanton
PleasantonVoters.com, a grassroots group of residents, endorses three seasoned candidates who will closely study issues and put Pleasanton residents first.
Kelly Cousins, Pleasanton
PleasantonVoters.com, a grassroots group of residents, endorses three seasoned candidates who will closely study issues and put Pleasanton residents first.
Pleasanton’s Mayor Karla Brown is running uncontested, yet we are endorsing her for her many achievements over the first two arduous years of her mayoral term during the pandemic. Mayor Brown and the city council guided the city and small businesses through the challenges of the pandemic, addressing upcoming infrastructure issues such as safe drinking water and supporting slow smart growth policies to meet state mandates. Mayor Brown also led the effort to appoint a new City Manager, and the arrival of Gerry Beaudin in May has ushered in an exciting new era of opportunity for the future of Pleasanton.
Pleasanton Voters also endorses city council member and former Vice-Mayor Julie Testa in the newly created District 3. Testa, a 30-year Pleasanton resident, is committed to securing the high quality of life for Pleasanton residents. She has spent decades tackling issues that benefit Pleasanton residents, either in the schools, on the Human Services Commission or through working with non-profits that support mental health and affordable housing options. At the same time, she continues to challenge unrealistic state housing mandates that won’t solve the affordable housing needs. In her first term on the city council, she spearheaded a pilot program to provide Pleasanton residents with mental health professionals that support non-emergency calls.
Additionally, Pleasanton Voters endorses Jeff Nibert for city council in District 1. Nibert serves as a member of the Pleasanton Planning Commission and is well acquainted with the current resident interests over special interests and will focus on maintaining the unique character of Pleasanton and its diverse community. Nibert brings 35 years of experience as a Pleasanton resident and community volunteer to the position. As a retired corporate engineer, his expertise will also be valuable, as the council assesses some large budget infrastructure projects related to water, sewer and roads in the coming years.
Our endorsements are based on interviews with Mayor Brown and five city council candidates for the two districts. We also chose them for their level of experience in making decisions on housing and planning issues within the city of Pleasanton. Only the three candidates endorsed by Pleasanton Voters have committed not to take donations from builder-developers, which could have undue influence over future votes.
