Marie Stapleton, Pleasanton
I am a mom of three Pleasanton Unified School District students and have been a Pleasanton resident for almost 20 years. I have known Karla Brown for quite some time and have always been impressed by her commitment to serve the Pleasanton community. She is dedicated, honest and principled, and strives to make the right choices for our residents. Additionally, she makes an effort to acquire a deep understanding of issues, viewpoints, and community impacts before making her decisions. Almost every time I meet Karla Brown, she asks for my or my kids' opinions on current topics.
I am supporting Karla Brown for mayor because she believes in slow but smart growth in Pleasanton, trying to minimize the impact on our already busy roads and over-crowded schools and preserve our beautiful and historic downtown.
Karla has my vote! Please join me in electing Karla Brown as the next mayor of Pleasanton.