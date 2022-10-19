Mayor Karla Brown is an outstanding Mayor who has served Pleasanton and its citizens selflessly and tirelessly since serving on city council. Her knowledge of civic administration, city planning and the issues affecting Pleasanton and its citizens has catapulted Mayor Brown to another term unopposed.
Mayor Brown’s achievements are many, particularly during a time overshadowed with the challenges of COVID and national political discourse. Mayor Brown worked to support Pleasanton restaurants with parklets and other dining expansions, supported zero interest rate loans to businesses during the pandemic, supported business development and growth, and supported the safety and protection of our police and firefighters. Downtown Pleasanton is alive and well and thriving!
Mayor Brown works successfully with Pleasanton city staff and city council to continue to make Pleasanton an award-winning city and maintain its warmth and countrified feel. She remains committed to SMART growth policies, an issue she has supported since she was a member of city council. She worked to support and vitalize historic downtown and added a new downtown parking lot. She approved updating and modernizing Fire Station 3 to better serve our community. Recreational improvements include six new pickleball courts in Muirwood Community Park. The committees, commissions and boards that Mayor Brown sits on are too numerous to mention. Of note, however, is her work with Zone 7 water and her opposition to drinking recycled wastewater.
In light of these accomplishments, Mayor Brown deserves our gratitude and support for her next term.