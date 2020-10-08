Laurene Green, Pleasanton
As a resident, I enthusiastically endorse Karla Brown for mayor.
I have worked with Karla Brown on several environmental issues as a recent member and chair of Pleasanton’s E&E Committee. I am particularly impressed with her early work on water quality, as she has been addressing PFAS for a while now and has honored the voters’ 2000 decision to say no to potable reuse.
She addresses these and many other issues with interest, support, and engagement. Karla is not a rubber-stamp administrator. She will direct staff and lead what I expect to be a very capable city council as they plan for our future and tackle financial and public-health challenges.
Karla is an excellent listener; she learns about issues at a deeper level than most; and she seeks updates as issues evolve. She finds ways to address the challenge and support those who are working on solutions. Karla has worked to balance zoning for residential and business (especially small businesses) needs, and to protect our precious downtown and Ridgeland.
She won’t let us become a completely unaffordable “Manhattanized” bedroom community for other cities, which ultimately increases costs for Pleasanton and reduces our business revenue. She wants shorter commutes and less car traffic and pollution, and she will help our growth properly match our resources. Karla’s experience, knowledge, work ethic, and moral compass are what we need to meet the challenges of today and plan for tomorrow
I ask you to vote for her as I will.