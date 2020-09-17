Debbie Ayres, Pleasanton
Pleasanton mayoral candidate Karla Brown is not afraid to stand up for what is right in the best interest of all residents.
1. Karla Brown is the only candidate who does not accept campaign donations from wealthy builders or developers in exchange for votes or favors.
2. Karla supports slow and smart growth with consideration of city infrastructure (water and sewage capacity), traffic congestion, and school overcrowding.
3. Karla has stood atop protecting Pleasanton ridgelines from development.
4. Karla Brown has voted for the preservation of Pleasanton’s crown jewel, our historic downtown, which gives us our sense of community and small-town feel.