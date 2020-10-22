Brian Bourg, Pleasanton
I strongly support Karla Brown for mayor of Pleasanton.
She does not accept campaign donations from builders and developers who may expect favors in return. She does support projects that address our needs and respect the character of our unique community. She was the only candidate who voted against multi-story housing in our historic downtown.
She, along with the majority of residents, opposed the massive East Side development.
Karla has always shown respect for the public and fellow council members who may have differing opinions, and she will continue to do so in the important role of representing Pleasanton as our mayor.