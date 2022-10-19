Janice Coleman-Knight, Pleasanton
VOTE for Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown to continue her tireless work to make Pleasanton a safe and thriving community. Karla advocated for leading-edge healthcare technology, and now, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton is a designated Level 2 Trauma Center. Karla’s leadership with city council upgraded Fire Station #3 on Santa Rita Road. Refusing to take contributions from builders or developers, Karla is a “clean money” candidate who is not beholden to those who would angle to make a profit on degrading Pleasanton’s unique, quaint character. Listening to public safety concerns and supporting police and fire, Pleasanton now has an alternative mental health option. A licensed and trained mental health tech can respond to a crisis call with a Pleasanton police officer. Karla sits on numerous local and county liaison committees, which impact Pleasanton’s transportation, business, waste and recycling and water. She stands firm in providing the cleanest and safest water to Pleasanton residents. Her efforts immediately shut down Pleasanton well #8 when PFAS were found in the water and led city council to approve a $43-million water treatment restoration. With the intent of expanding the life sciences and the business sector, Karla supports the 150,00 square foot building on Stoneridge Mall Road that will bring 1,400 new jobs in research and development. Vote to continue the work of Karla Brown for Pleasanton Mayor!