Donald Kahler, Pleasanton
The Pleasanton Gravel Company has been in operation in the unincorporated area of Alameda County, east of the Pleasanton City limits since the 1920s, and we have a permit with the county to mine gravel in the area for at least another 20 more years.
I first got to know Karla Brown as a member of the East Pleasanton Task Force in 2012 and later as an elected member of the city council. Brown was the only council member who took our company’s concerns seriously when addressing the safety issues of building a large residential development on the Pleasanton’s East Side near our operating quarry. There have been deaths due to drowning and several rescues of children who got through the security measures and fell into the quarry lakes that are a part of our mining process.
Our company does not have a financial relationship with the City of Pleasanton. We gave money to Karla Brown’s campaign in 2016 without expectation of zoning changes to benefit our bottom line nor to enhance our future business arrangement with the City of Pleasanton. We agreed with Karla Brown’s concerns for the well being and safety of the community and its children and her commitment to supporting businesses that have the right to operate in the region.
Karla Brown has not voted on any action that would increase our company’s profit, because we are not in the jurisdiction of the City of Pleasanton. I support Karla Brown for the next mayor of Pleasanton.