Heather Truro, Pleasanton
While national politics keep grabbing headlines, right here in Pleasanton our lives are likely to be affected by the local election this fall. I want to encourage everyone to get informed and vote. Our mayor’s office and several city council seats are up for grabs. What this means is that depending on who gets in, this could change the direction of our fair city.
If you are like me, you choose to live in Pleasanton for our beautiful community, our historic downtown, lovely parks within walking distance of each resident, great schools, etc. In order to keep that, it is imperative that you make your vote count. That is why I’m voting for Karla Brown for mayor.
She is the only candidate pledging to reject all campaign donations from builders and developers. Developers are pushing for certain “friendly” candidates to get into office. Let’s not let our hometown be bought by special interests. Karla is the most experienced and dedicated candidate with her experience as vice mayor, city council member, business manager and her work on community projects over the years. She supports the preservation of our historic downtown, easing the crowding in our public schools, wise and controlled growth, and a place to live that we can be proud of.
I have found her to be very accessible and willing to listen. Her comments and contributions at city council meetings are always well thought out and fair. If you are pro-family, pro-safety, pro-environment, pro-fiscally sound city government, pro-community of character, she is your candidate. Check it out for yourself at www.Vote4Karla.com.