Brian Pullen, Pleasanton
Other mayoral candidates may claim to be against rampant growth, but the voting record against slow and smart growth speaks for itself.
Over the past eight years as a councilmember or vice mayor of Pleasanton, Karla has been waiting on the planning of the East Side until accurate regional housing numbers come forward. This is the most prudent and thoughtful approach.
Approving a large-scale development of million dollar plus homes is not a realistic solution for creating state mandated affordable housing in Pleasanton. Karla’s consistent record on slow and smart growth planning is a testament to her commitment to preserving our quality of life.
In short, Karla is the best candidate to protect our town from sprawl. Find out the facts, follow the campaign funding and ignore the spin. Year after year, Karla has demonstrated that she has the proven record of voting for slow and smart growth. Karla Brown is the real deal!