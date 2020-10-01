Kunal Khaware, Pleasanton
I am writing to discuss Karla Brown’s passion for helping Pleasanton residents. It recently came to light that the city was considering a new parking lot to replace the lush grass at Bicentennial Park, which is used for T-ball, soccer, picnicking, and more by residents. The proposed parking lot would also require the removal of numerous heritage trees, including a stately redwood.
As a Sierra Club member and local activist, I contacted Karla Brown to inform her of this situation and the growing grassroots mobilization of neighboring residents. She immediately responded and established a dialogue with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and the city manager to raise awareness.
The city has now agreed to delay the project to allow for more community engagement.
Karla is endorsed by the Sierra Club, and her environmentalist values are seen in her actions. She exemplifies true leadership without the partisan politics, and she is running a clean-money campaign.
I endorse Karla and her bold leadership for the Pleasanton City Council.