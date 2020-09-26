David Camp, Pleasanton
The Pleasanton election is simple this year.
If you want Pleasanton to keep Pleasanton’s wonderful small-town character, vote for Karla Brown for mayor and Nancy Allen and Valerie Arkin for city council. If you want to build, build, build Pleasanton into a Dublin, Milpitas or San Jose, then vote for another group of candidates.
We moved to Pleasanton 18 years ago from Oakland, because it was, well, very pleasant. Karla, Nancy and Valerie are the best candidates to resist those who would change Pleasanton into a big city.
I have known Karla for 16 years as a neighbor, neighborhood leader, and city council member. She is thoughtful and caring, and she has worked respectfully and constructively with those having different opinions. Nancy has been an effective planning commissioner for seven years, and Valerie has been an energetic PUSD board member for 12 years, working to keep our schools excellent. The most important thing about these very experienced candidates is that their priority is residents and our quality of life.
A different group of candidates values aggressive building, development and growth. They have and would favor high-rises in our wonderful historic downtown, developments on our ridges, and rapid advancement of a huge housing development on the east side, despite impacts on traffic, school crowding and the character of our town. Developers, real estate groups and commercial interests expect they will profit more with these candidates in office and have funded generously their campaigns and supporting PACs.
Let’s prioritize residents over developers. Let’s not turn Pleasanton into a big city. Elect Karla, Nancy and Valerie.