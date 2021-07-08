Deborah McQueen, Livermore
The downtown Legacy Building, deeply enmeshed with Katerra, sits in situ of its legal proceedings. Katerra has been seeking solutions for their imperiled joint ventures before court-ordered decisions severely limit their options. Financed by heavy hitters such as SoftBank Group Corp., the Soros Fund Management LLC, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Katerra was unable to concretize its dream of becoming the Superhero of US construction automation.
Influenced by Katerra’s steep discounts and other embellished construction phantasma (faster, better, cheaper), Legacy teamed up with Katerra on two contracts (Livermore & Hayward), even though Katerra’s construction delays and financing problems were already legendary.
Worth noting, David Eichler, Senior Managing Director of Legacy Partners, approached Livermore’s City Council, Vice-Mayor Woerner, and Mayor Marchand on Feb. 13th, 2017, to argue against lowering height restrictions on residential buildings in the downtown core. Eichler “spoke in opposition to establishing an interim height limit reduction for residential projects within the Downtown Specific Plan area” and said, “a height limit could delay or derail the project because of the cost and timing of the cleanup” (of the Groth Brothers site). In January of 2018, the city’s $500,000 Placeworks Downtown Specific Plan was approved. The people had spoken; their top three priorities were parking, open space, and community character (e.g., height limits). In June of 2018, the Legacy project was approved, and in September 2018, Marchand accepted a $467 campaign donation from David Eichler. Now, downtown Livermore is saddled with a large, interminably stalled, unroofed construction project, posing a potential safety hazard to the public. The city is guilty of rubber-stamping development projects without robust public engagement.
In May of 2021, the city approved Eden Housing’s football-field-sized four-story affordable housing building on the last open space in the downtown core, approximately 80’ away from Legacy. Livermore’s 90K+ residents should not have to lose a downtown destination park to provide for affordable housing. The City and Eden Housing continue to force the citizens to choose between the two, and in effect are creating false opposition. Absolutely no one is against affordable housing!
The city should make every effort to negotiate with Save Livermore Downtown, a group historically committed to the downtown park and the protection of open space or commandeer a new solution with Legacy Partners. Take over the property and redeem it into needed affordable housing units instead.