Richard Ryon, Livermore
Last week, I submitted a letter to your newspaper in support of the referendum to allow the new City Council to be elected in November to decide the fate of downtown Livermore. The referendum is needed because the current Council is unanimously and irrationally stubborn in not considering proposals that would allow all factions in the City to celebrate a beautiful downtown, with ample housing and open space for all who wish to call our fine city “home.”
I just read a report that the formerly filthy city of my birth, Pittsburgh PA, just completed 50 miles of bike paths connecting the vibrant neighborhoods of this now beautiful, compact city. I think there is something to be learned from Pittsburgh, other great cities of America, elsewhere in the world, and right here in California.
The lesson is: great cities have open space in their centers to enhance the lives of citizens and visitors! Think of the great central parks in Vienna, Paris, London, New York, and San Francisco! And small cities like Sonoma right here in California! Citizens and visitors in fine cities can enjoy strolling, playing, and relaxing in central parks. Physical and mental health is enhanced in people with access to open space. Why not in Livermore?
I am on my way to enjoy six weeks of kayaking in Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska. After my time cut off from the struggle and strife of the world, I hope to return reinvigorated to find the inhabited part of the world in better shape than when I left it. Please do your part: Contact “Move Eden Housing” by e-mail <contact@moveedenhousing.com> or telephone 925-222-5344. Volunteer. Donate. Write letters. Talk to friends and neighbors. Support good candidates.