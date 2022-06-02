Maryann Brent, Livermore
Last week, our City Council passed a resolution that will transfer the last parcel of undeveloped land adjacent to Stockmen’s Park to Eden Housing. If that action proceeds, Eden Housing will own the land outright as the City loses control over it, and Eden Housing will build two monotonous 4-story apartment buildings that violate City codes. They sit across L street where another massive 4-story condo-and-parking disaster is emerging, accomplished ever so quietly under John Marchand. Welcome to urbanization … This move by John Marchand and Bob Woerner’s Councils will establish two large chunks of urban housing next to our ranching heritage-Veterans - Stockmen’s Park. Are you happy with that image - block after block of 4-story urban housing downtown? Visit https://www.savelivermoredowntown.com/ and stay tuned for an opportunity to keep a downtown that still looks like Livermore.