Keith Couls, Livermore
I’m a resident here in Livermore of 35 years. Two grandchildren under the age of three and headed to preschool. Both grown children are professionals in their respected fields of public service. I would embellish the conversation about gun control now that we have yet another tragedy in Nashville. John Marchand should propose that every California town keep flags at half-mast under governing township as a cornerstone that enough is enough. As the fifth largest economy on the planet, we have a voice. Let local city and town politician Send this message as a heated warning that we cannot risk our children in this standoff.