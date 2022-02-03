Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The Livermore City Council and the Planning Commission held a joint housing workshop January 20th. The city's general plan housing element must be updated to PLAN for housing needs identified by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and Regional Housing Needs Allocations (RHNA) for the 2023-2031 cycle.
Livermore has been assigned 4,570 units. Livermore has already planned 4,095 units for the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan and another 4000 units could be constructed at South Front and McLaughlin adjacent to the planned Valley Link Rail, all within current city limits. Livermore has more than enough units WITHIN city limits to satisfy all housing planning requirements. Furthermore, Livermore can meet its allocations for low income and very low income if the city requires all housing developers to actually build low-income units first instead of allowing in lieu fees. State laws do NOT require the city to build all of these units - only identify where housing units could go.
The general plan housing element will come back to the council in draft form in March. In the interim, it would be helpful if the staff could supply the public with one map of all areas within city limits that could be used for infill housing and how many units could be built at each site.
Mayor Woerner said he wanted to make it "crystal clear" to the city council, planning commission, the public, and everyone that the North Livermore Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) would NOT be moved to meet housing planning allotments. He emphatically said, " We have no need to go outside the urban growth boundary."
Good efforts; keep planning for housing units WITHIN current city limits.