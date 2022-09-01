Cal Wood, Livermore
Let’s hear it for Livermore, The Beautiful! It can be if we pool our votes and elect Mony Nop as mayor with two new city councilors, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos, who will work with him to bring it about. This is the slate that will grant us a lovely downtown park that the majority of citizens want and that will cement our reputation as the most beautiful small town in Northern California. This group will work to move and expand the number of low-cost housing units available to workers in Livermore, as well as to the disadvantaged and homeless. Their plan also increases downtown parking (a must!). The present city council is steering us in the direction of joyless, four-story developments with very little open space to renew our souls when we visit our charming downtown shops and restaurants. Join me in supporting Mony, Carol and Ben. They need our votes, and they need us to hand out their fliers, put up their signs and make donations to their campaigns. They will ensure that we leave a memorable legacy to our children and grandchildren here in beautiful downtown Livermore!