Alan Marling, Livermore
At the grocery store I was alarmed to see so many people maskless. It took me a beat to realize eschewing protective equipment indoors was now technically legal. The good news is that we’re still free to wear them. Masks are a common courtesy to keep our neighbors safe.
In early February, 3,000 US citizens were dying a day. A similar number died in the tragedy of 9/11. I was told never to forget their loss. It’s eerie to see far more Americans die agonizing deaths to far less national concern.
Worse, COVID preys on the most vulnerable: The elderly, the disabled, and people of color who have the most reason to distrust the medical establishment. If we can’t even wear a piece of cloth over our face to protect those who most need our help, we aren’t a functional society.
Vaccinations are another critical safeguard. Though Alameda County has a high rate of people who are protected with the first two shots, it’s the booster that’s the real winner. The third shot is what will keep our friends and family safe, and I hope more good neighbors will get it.