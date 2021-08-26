Johnna Thompson, Livermore
Please vote NO on the recall election and don't neglect to return your marked ballot.
Reading the candidate statements of those who would like to replace Newsom as governor of a state of 40 million souls made me want to weep. The thought of any of them ascending to the governorship is terrifying.
The media tells us that Republican Larry Elder is the front runner of the sorry lot of replacement candidates. Elder says the climate crisis is a ‘crock’, even as California suffers through increasingly more devastating wildfires each year. Elder opposes a minimum wage and doesn't believe a gender gap exists in wage compensation. He opposes gun control and has vowed to repeal mask and vaccine requirements, proven to keep Californians from dying from COVID-19. His ex-fiancée has reported that he threatened her with a gun while he was high on marijuana.
Please don't let this man anywhere near the Governor's Mansion.
VOTE NO ON THE RECALL and then return your ballot!