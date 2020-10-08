Pat Wheeler, Livermore
I was pleased to read in The Independent last week that Vice Mayor Woerner is willing to consider relocating the Eden Housing project, planned for the downtown area near L Street, Veterans Way and Railroad Avenue.
Livermore is known for its open areas. That’s one reason I love this community. The small parks by Peet’s Coffee and Sansar Indian Cuisine help break up the string of buildings downtown and give residents and visitors a place to sit and relax, even in these trying times. But we need more and larger spaces like these in our downtown.
A large one in the area where the 130 Eden Housing units were to be built would be welcomed by all and provide needed open space for our growing population. I hope the city council is able to find an alternate location for the Eden Housing Project that will meet the needs of low-income residents and be feasible for the City.