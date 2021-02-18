Linda Thissell, Livermore
Every time I read a comment from an Aramis representative about North Livermore Valley, the person says the soil is “severely impaired.”
Bunk.
The Natural Resource Conservation Service, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture rates the soil quality of the land north of Manning Road (providing 80 acres for the Aramis project) as farmland of statewide importance. The NRCS rates the soil quality of land south of the Manning Road (the Crosby Family Trust property which provides 269 acres for the Aramis project) as prime farmland if irrigated.
As recently as 2018, delicious strawberries were grown on the Stanley Ranch and sold at a stand on North Livermore Avenue. The Stanley Ranch is immediately adjacent to the Crosby Family Trust property. The Crosby Family Trust has chosen to lease its property for free range cattle to graze.
Here is the bottom-line: The soil at the Aramis project site is of sufficient quality for cultivated agriculture, it just needs water. Once developed into a solar power plant, the potential for cultivated agriculture at the site is gone forever.