Cal Wood, Livermore
Congratulations, Bob.
Now that you have been elected mayor, we have a chance to watch you make good on your pre-election promise to the many folks who were unhappily surprised at the ‘canyon’ walls going up on the old Groth brother’s site. You can now exert your leadership to heal and unite this community by expanding our Central Park and working to build even more affordable housing north of Railroad Avenue. We all hope to see the kind of uniting leadership that has been missing in Washington for lo, these many years.
May you succeed in building a bright future for Livermore.