Linda Newton, Livermore
As a longtime Livermore resident, my family and I have always enjoyed the unique character of our small downtown.
It has grown to be the “go-to” place for residents and visitors. Yes, we need more affordable housing, but it should not have an overwhelming impact on our small downtown experience by creating excessive traffic and parking.
If the city wants to revise its original plans for additional Eden Housing, then the Eden Housing should be relocated where it could result in more affordable housing and parking, and not take away from Livermore’s small downtown experience, character, or charm. When it comes to ‘open green space’ in downtown, we should have more, not less, where families and groups can gather safely outside and enjoy Livermore’s unique small downtown experience.