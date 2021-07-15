Betty Mendoza, Livermore
I am writing today about our Oakland A's baseball team and the possibility of them moving away.
We have lost the Oakland Raiders, and the Warriors found a new home in S.F. Now, the only professional sports team we have here on our side of the Bay could be moving out of state, which leaves us with no professional sports teams here at all.
I was born and raised in Oakland 78 years ago, my three children also were born in Oakland. We all now reside in Livermore, but our hearts are still with Oakland and our A's, and the last thing we want to see is them move away.
On July 20, the Oakland city council will take a vote to decide whether to keep the A's here and build a new stadium or to let them go! I know that the mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaff would like them to stay, but that's not enough. We need to get out our paper and pens and start writing to the city council and let them know that we want and need our sports team here at the Howard Terminal in Oakland!
So please every sports fan out there, let's get together and fill the mailboxes with letters asking the council to vote YES to letting us keep our only professional sports team here on our side of the Bay!
"Rooted in Oakland," "Stay in Oakland."