Van Rainey, Livermore
I am writing to express my gratitude to our congressional representative, Rep. Eric Swalwell, for cosponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R.2307, a major piece of legislation that proposes a fee on carbon pollution and then sends that money back to every citizen in the form of a dividend from the proceeds received.
This legislation is modeled based on the economic drivers and will create the broadest and most significant change and solutions driven by the market to correct and change the course of the climate crisis. For those who may not have heard about this important effort to change the course of events, I recommend checking out citizensclimatelobby.org.
In this current session alone, Rep. Swalwell has also supported environmental legislation critical to combating the climate crisis by cosponsoring The Green New Deal (H. Res. 332) The Green Act of 2021 (H.R. 848) extending tax incentives and credits encouraging adoption of renewable energy and efficiencies by businesses and residences; H.R.3097 The Green Transportation Act requiring Metropolitan planning agencies take into account carbon emissions when developing transportation plans; and H.R.3116, H.R.653, H.R.815 and H.R.803, which bans drilling in west and east coast water, and the Arctic Refuge and also mining in American wilderness areas and other public lands.
In addition to the myriad issues that Rep. Swalwell confronts daily on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, I am grateful that he remains mindful of the important goals that protect the environment for future generations. So, in that regard I want to express my deep thanks on behalf of my children and grandchildren.
Keep up the excellent work in representing us in the Tri-Valley area.