Bill Buchanan, Livermore
As a student at Las Positas College for the last 20 years since my retirement as a teacher and administrator at the Oakland Unified School District, I was pleased to read that the college was implementing a special program for Black students, a historically underserved population. It is similar to the program that the school has for veterans, which has done great things for a specific population of students.
I am proud of the fact that Las Positas College staff recognizes the need for this program and am confident that it will improve the overall operation of the college, resulting in improvements for all the students attending the school.
In no way will negative comments about this program be beneficial to either the college or the students. It is time to think positively and recognize the important benefits that will accrue to all involved. You are a great school that offers a great educational program and experience for those who attend. This program can only enhance that experience for more students.
Keep up the good work, Las Positas College.