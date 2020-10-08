Rebecca Ferris, Livermore
Secured $250 billion in new trade and investment deals in China and $12 billion in Vietnam.
Okayed up to $12 billion in aid for farmers effected by unfair trade retaliation.
Has had over a dozen US hostages freed, including those Obama could not get freed.
Trump signed the Music Modernization Act, the biggest change to copyright law in decades.
Trump secured billions that will fund the building of a wall at our southern border.
The Trump Administration is promoting second chance hiring to give former inmates the opportunity to live crime-free lives and find meaningful employment.
Trump's DOJ and the Board of Prisons launched a new Ready to Work Initiative to help connect employers directly with former prisoners.
President Trump's historic tax cut legislation included new Opportunity Zone Incentives to promote investment in low-income communities across the country.
8,764 communities across the country have been designated as Opportunity Zones.
Opportunity Zones are expected to spur $100 billion in long-term private capital investment in economically distressed communities across the country.
Trump directed the Education Secretary to end Common Core.
Trump signed the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund into law.
Trump signed measure funding prevention programs for Veteran suicide.
Companies have brought back over a TRILLION dollars from overseas because of the TCJA bill that Trump signed.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturing jobs were growing at the fastest rate in more than 30 years.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the stock market reached record highs.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, median household income hit highest level ever recorded.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, African American unemployment was at an all-time low.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Hispanic-American, unemployment was at an all-time low.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Asian-American unemployment was at an all-time low.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, women's unemployment rate was at a 65-year low.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, youth unemployment was at a 50-year low.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, we had the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded.