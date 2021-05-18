Tom Ramos, Livermore
How many of us were around in the 1980s when the good citizens of Livermore had to fend off an aggressive effort led by, among others, the city’s Chamber of Commerce, to build a community on the fields north of Interstate 580?
We went through two referendums, one of them involving citizens throughout the County of Alameda, including Oakland, San Leandro, and Hayward. After we successfully fended off that attempt to change the nature of Livermore, we built a rejuvenated downtown and changed the general plan that saw the establishment of dozens of wineries south of the city.
Well, 40 years later, the city council looks like it’s teaming up with the city’s Chamber of Commerce, among others, and is set to construct a housing complex smack dab in the middle of our hard-earned, commercially vibrant downtown. We’re not against new housing, but in the middle of downtown?
Wake up citizens and show the courage we displayed decades ago.