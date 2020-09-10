Mitchell Keith, Pleasanton
When it comes to education, Kelly Mokashi brings to the table positive qualities, such as passion and diligence. Kelly and I worked together for an online English company, Qsky ABC. She took on the tedious task of developing and designing the curriculum blueprint. She designed eight volumes, a total of 144 lessons, for Chinese students in China learning English as a second language through eLearning and distance learning formats, including the assessments. She integrated American cultural customs and common American expressions and grammar. Her willingness to learn and understand the cultural differences of the audience helped bridge gaps so they could have a better understanding of meaningful content.
She also contributed to character attributes by providing the vision for content to enhance student learning. Kelly’s efforts were key to the execution and success of the online curriculum, including various American cultural topics, such as traditional school activities, family life, and social interactions.
As a former teacher and curriculum writer, my experience educating Chinese students was made easy because of Kelly’s integration of her sharp and brilliant ideas. Kelly emphasized passion about quality and integrity of the content for the students’ relevance on a consistent basis. Her top priority has always been focused on the students’ best interest as she maintained a willingness to articulate what she believes in and stands firm on her core values. There is no doubt Kelly would have a positive impact if elected to the Pleasanton Unified School District board of trustees.