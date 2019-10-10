I’ve heard that Scott Kenison is planning to step down as executive director of LVPAC, and I’m extremely sorry. He’s been very effective over his five-year tenure at making the Bankhead a vibrant, attractive venue and delivering outstanding performances that draw from the entire surrounding area.
The Bankhead Theater is hugely successful, a source of great pride for the city of Livermore, and it’s been operating in the black since 2015.
It’s the crown jewel of the downtown, and much of its success is his accomplishment.
I very much appreciate the variety and quality of the performances offered at the Bankhead, and I always enjoy those I attend.
I sincerely hope that whatever problem led to Scott’s decision can be eliminated, so that he will consider staying.