Mary Perne, Livermore
Prior to the pandemic, during the spring of 2019, I was pleased to take part in Key to the City (K2C), a community academy that dished out a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at Livermore municipal operations, explaining the “how and why” of service delivery and decision making.
Since its inception in 2015, K2C’s hope has been that academy graduates will be encouraged to take more active roles in our community. Many city commissioners and city council members have attended.
During 11 three-hour weekly sessions held at various city facilities, our crop of participants met the mayor and city staff, took part in a mock city council meeting, ventured on a "Discover Livermore" bus tour, and explored municipal facilities such as the water reclamation plant, the new airport administration building, and (my favorite) the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department training tower - to reach the top, we could climb the inner stairs or ascend an enormous fire truck ladder. I did both. It was seriously fun.
Although the pandemic has put a halt to in-person Key to the City activities for a while, it’s still possible to catch their flavor. Please join me and Livermore Indivisible on Sunday, May 16, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., for our featured speaker, Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts, who will present a virtual mini-Key to the City … the same training recently used to orient city council candidates during their pre-selection process.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3hfXXHA, then click “Online: secure.everyaction.com,” or https://bit.ly/2RHex8s. See you then.