Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
Do you not hear your constituents saying they are very distressed and upset over the revised plans for the Downtown? The plan that was displayed to the citizens has now changed with larger footprints for Eden Housing and not enough parking for the increased units. Where did our larger park go that was to be enjoyed by residents and visitors to our wine country, but now downsized and overshadowed by bigger housing units? Oh yes, the City is considering making the parking spaces smaller to try and compensate for lack of spaces for increased housing. You will only be able to park sports cars, compacts as larger cars, SUV's and trucks will not be able to open the doors to exit their vehicles without hitting the next vehicle. The residents want to hear from you and show that you care and will start listening to our concerns. What we plan now is our future for the entire Downtown core, and let's do it right with a design that will enhance and entice residents and visitors to enjoy our Special City.