“The Coalition to Unify Livermore for the Wine County Hotel at the Bankhead 2020 project CM#1422283.” Is this really the “Yes on Measure P” team?
Do the tax-paying residents of Livermore believe this downtown project has been a unifying effort by our elected officials and retail coalition? No on P!!
Do the tax-paying residents of Livermore know who is funding the “Yes on P” effort from Novato, California? No on P!!
Do the tax-paying residents of Livermore believe it is acceptable for our city leadership to present a redundant ballot initiative to validate or reject their own work prior to the November vote? No on P!
Do the tax-paying residents of Livermore believe there will be any reduction in tax revenue or economic activity created by this project just by moving the hotel to a westside location and redesigning an 8-acre downtown parcel? No on P!
Do the tax-paying residents of Livermore believe a slight delay in strategic planning for such a critical piece of property will inconvenience anyone, considering the fact that such great work in our community has been going on for over 20 years? No on P!
Do the tax-paying residents of Livermore have any input/visibility into who, and at what market rates, the occupants of the residential aspects of either plan will be? No on P!
Do the tax-paying residents of Livermore believe there will be an onerous $40 million tax obligation by allowing the voters to decide in November? No on P!