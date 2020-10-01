Trish Munro, Livermore City Council
I am endorsing Kristie Wang for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Kristie was a founder of Flavors Addict Kids-Livermore. When FAK-L met with me to encourage a city anti-vaping ordinance, I was impressed by Kristie’s tireless efforts on behalf of a healthy community, healthy schools, and healthy children. Her background in public policy enabled her to research, consolidate, and clearly make the case for the groundbreaking anti-vaping ordinance Livermore has today.
Now we face unprecedented challenges: a global pandemic, the resulting economic fallout, and a reemerging civil-rights movement. Our school system must have strong leadership to meet the needs of all our students through these difficult times.
Kristie’s background, knowledge, and experience make her the best possible person to lead Livermore schools now. I have appreciated working with Kristie in the past. I look forward to working with her as a school board member in the future.