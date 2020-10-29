Helen Machuga, Livermore
I am a retired educator, a mother of two Granada High School Graduates and grandmother of two children.
I am enthusiastically endorsing Kristie Wang for Livermore School Board. I’ve known Kristie for several years and greatly admired her dedication to protecting our youth from vaping by co-founding Flavors Addict Kids-Livermore and tirelessly fighting for the cause. She has also worked on community efforts of voter registration and getting a complete census count, including youth in both efforts.
Kristie brings her history as a young immigrant from Taiwan, her experiences as a domestic violence victim advocate in the valley, her academic degrees in both education policy and public policy, and her perspective of having two children go through the Livermore school system to high school to the important and demanding position on the Livermore School Board. I believe that Kristie will be an excellent addition to the school board during a period with many challenges.
Add her voice to the Livermore School Board of Trustees on Nov. 3! kristiewangforschoolboard.com