John S. Taylor, Livermore
Kristie Wang is the most qualified person on the ballot for Livermore School Board.
She has the experience and skills needed to take on the roles and responsibilities this job requires. She has abundant enthusiasm for working to improve the well-being of students as her outstanding record of volunteer service in our community demonstrates.
Wang’s tenacious advocacy to combat youth vaping earned her praise and recognition by many local public officials who have endorsed her candidacy. Her master’s degree in public policy and bachelor’s in education will provide her with a thorough foundation of competence.
Vote for Kristie Wang to elect a proven and knowledgeable leader to the Livermore School Board.