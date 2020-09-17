Barbara Kornblum, Livermore
Let’s elect Kristie Wang to the Livermore Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Kristie is highly qualified to start the job on day one. Her master’s degree in public policy trained her to think strategically and negotiate to solve problems for the public good.
Kristie demonstrated leadership in Livermore during the last two years by working to combat the youth vaping epidemic with local policy. She replicated this effort throughout the Bay Area and a new state law ending the sale of flavored tobacco products was signed last month.
For nearly a decade, Kristie has served our community as a Tri-Valley Haven volunteer. Before that she worked in national policy organizations to protect the health, education, and well-being of all children and families.
Kristie also knows our Livermore schools firsthand as the mother of two students and frequent volunteer for classroom service. Join me in voting for a proven and knowledgeable leader by electing Kristie Wang to the Livermore School Board.