Cheryl Cook-Kallio, Pleasanton
I enthusiastically endorse Kristie Wang because she is a tireless advocate for children; the best kind of advocate because she walks the walk.
She has done amazing work encouraging young people to exercise their voice in this participatory democracy. In seeking a seat on the Livermore Joint Unified Schools Board of Trustees, she is committed to doing the hard work to make sure students are served and teachers are supported in a very difficult time. She knows what it is like to navigate this with her own children in school thus understanding the concerns of parents too.
I have taught for over 40 years and I have served as a city council member. I know an excellent public servant when I see one. Kristie Wang is doing this for all the right reasons. On Nov. 3, vote for Kristie Wang for Livermore School Board.