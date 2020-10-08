Craig Bueno, School Board President, Livermore
Kristie Wang has the vision and skills for Livermore School Board
I met Kristie in my capacity as board president when she was fighting Big Tobacco right here in Livermore. Her passion for saving our youth from the dangers of vaping and her dogged persistence in taking on, and ultimately beating, a corporate bully is impressive.
Kristie has been a prominent voice in our community. She brings a dynamic vision, high skill set, organizational experience, and a true passion for students to our school board during this challenging time.
On Nov. 3, I’ll be casting my vote for Kristie Wang, LVJUSD Trustee.