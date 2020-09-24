Xiaohong Shi, Livermore
I am the mother of two Livermore students. I met Kristie Wang, a candidate for the Livermore Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, in 2019, when I tried to convince the district to add Chinese as an elective class in the high school curriculum.
I approached Kristie for help, and she wrote the application letter and arranged the meeting with the school district for us.
She is an open-minded, enthusiastic, and highly efficient person. I fully support her candidacy because she really cares about the students in this town, especially the minority groups. Please join me to support her campaign and make our schools better.