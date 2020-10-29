B.J. Reynolds-Koonce, Livermore
I am a working mother with children in middle school and high school.
I had the pleasure of meeting Kristie through her work for Flavors Addict Kids. I was immediately impressed by her passion and knowledge about the youth vaping epidemic. Kristie has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of this issue, and she was part of a team that was successful in taking on Big Tobacco in Livermore. She is already helping to keep our kids safer.
Kristie’s experience and public policy qualifications are impeccable. She is a thoughtful and compassionate person who will fight for the needs of all students and teachers. I know that Kristie will have a positive impact on our schools.
Please join me in voting for Kristie Wang for LVJUSD School Board. kristiewangforschoolboard.com/my-priorities/.