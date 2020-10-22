Brittni Kiick, Livermore
With a degree in education policy and years of experience, Kristie is by far the most qualified candidate for school board.
No matter which two candidates you choose, Kristie needs to be one of them. She has been advocating for our students in Livermore for years and has a track record of success. When it comes to student activism, Kristie has been a mentor to student activists, helping them navigate systems of governance to make changes in their communities. I know when elected, she will continue to amplify student voices.
Her work in the community proves that she is ready and able to work alongside other government agencies and advocates to achieve goals that will improve the lives of students outside of the classroom. Please join me in voting for Kristie Wang for LVJUSD School Board. www.kristiewangforchoolboard.com