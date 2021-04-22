Carol Silva, Livermore
In the April 15, 2021, edition of The Independent, on pages 6-7, “A Downtown Alternative” describes in detail an option to how the beauty of downtown can be increased by having a larger central park, while increasing affordable housing for teachers and for those individuals less fortunate with employment; increasing the number of parking spaces for Eden Housing residents; improving visitation to the area; and by accomplishing this in a fiscally responsible manner. A lot of effort and expense was put into this downtown alternative researching land acquisition, loans and grants, deadlines, legal issues, and creating a Plan.
This informative Downtown Alternative is an example of documentation that an outside consultant might have offered. Many other cities do not have residents who have the resources nor the time to provide such research. Many cities would be very appreciative if their community had the resources and the energy to provide them with such beneficial information to make major improvements in their communities.
My next question and comments are intended for members on Livermore’s Planning Commission and Livermore’s City Councilmembers. If the Downtown Alternative had been suggested by an outside consultant that had been hired by the City Council, would there be agreement that the Downtown Alternative is best for the future of Livermore? Please put your feelings and egos aside that Save Livermore Downtown created the Downtown Alternative and do what is best for the Livermore community by seriously considering this alternative or a similar alternative. Please look at this objectively as you would probably do if the Downtown Alternative was created by a firm hired by city officials to review open space and housing in the downtown area, and do what is right for this generation, for many future generations of Livermore residents and visitors, and for downtown businesses.